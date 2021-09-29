Advertisement

Rob Buffington shares some advantages of selling your house in the fall

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -While it’s true that housing inventory is sometimes lower in the fall than in the spring and summer, Rob Buffington from Home Seekers, explains that it’s also true that buyers who are shopping in the fall are likely to be more serious about buying.

Another advantage of selling a house in the fall is that the seasonal atmosphere makes your home feel warm and welcoming. Should you burn a candle or bake a pie to make your home more inviting to buyers? Rob Buffington says it does make a house “feel more homey”.

