Play of the Week: Lansing Catholic’s perfect return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our play of the week comes from last Friday’s Ionia at Lansing Catholic game.

Lansing Catholic received a kick off from Ionia in the first half and handled it strategically. With one return man on each side of the field the ball was passed across the field from Alex Watters to Brandon Lewis.

The play worked perfectly, ending in a touchdown for Lansing Catholic. Execution was a key factor in Catholic’s 41-14 victory.

