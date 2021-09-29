Advertisement

Play of the Week: Lansing Catholic’s perfect return

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our play of the week comes from last Friday’s Ionia at Lansing Catholic game.

Lansing Catholic received a kick off from Ionia in the first half and handled it strategically. With one return man on each side of the field the ball was passed across the field from Alex Watters to Brandon Lewis.

The play worked perfectly, ending in a touchdown for Lansing Catholic. Execution was a key factor in Catholic’s 41-14 victory.

Play of the Week: Lansing Catholic's perfect return
