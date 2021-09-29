Advertisement

Penske proposing moving Grand Prix to Detroit streets

The Detroit Grand Prix has roared through the streets of the Motor City since 1982.
Detroit Grand Prix
Detroit Grand Prix(Gavin Baker | Gavin Baker/Detroit Grand Prix)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Grand Prix may be moving from Belle Isle to the streets of Motown as Team Penske is proposing the event changes venues.

“I propose relocating this amazing event from Belle park to the streets of Detroit beginning in 2023,” said Bud Denker, president of Bloomfield Township-based Penske Corporation.

Before the Detroit City Council meeting on Tuesday, Denker laid out a plan to bring the race back to Downtown streets for the first time in over 30 years. The plan starts with a race track that is a rectangular course around the Renaissance Center over Jefferson Avenue, down Bates Street, along Atwater Street, and back up Rivard Street - a configuration slightly modified from the 1980s.

Denker said the goal of the move is to add to the inclusion of the race, citing hiring Detroiters for seasonal positions and away from a race on an island seemingly worlds away from the city.

“One half of this race circuit will be accessible to the public for free,” he said. “On Belle Isle, we can’t do that.”

Detroit City Council members still have to consider the proposal and will hold public meetings during their assessment.

Below is an announcement from the Detroit Grand Prix on its Twitter page and a draft of the proposed route.

The proposed route on Detroit city streets for the Grand Prix in 2023.
The proposed route on Detroit city streets for the Grand Prix in 2023.(Detroit Grand Prix)

