Niles couple facing combined 156 years in prison for Medicaid fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Niles couple faces up to a combined 156 years in prison for alleged false claims through their counseling practice, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Gregory Barney is a licensed marriage and family counselor and the owner of Highland Counseling Center located in Niles, Michigan. His wife, Jacquelyn Barney, is the office manager, administrator, and biller for the business.

According to Nessel, Jacquelyn Barney also worked as a biller for a separate local medical office. While there, she allegedly obtained patient information and billed Medicaid for fake counseling sessions by Gregory and the Highland Counseling Center. When contacted, the clients said they never met Gregory or received any counseling from him.

“Billing Medicaid for services never provided takes valuable public resources away from those who need it,” Nessel said. “My Health Care Fraud Division will continue to investigate and pursue allegations of fraud in this critical program.”

Gregory was charged with 22 counts of Medicaid fraud, Jacquelyn was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud, each a four-year felony. If convicted, they face up to a combined 156 years in prison.

Jacquelyn and Gregory Barney are charged in the 54B District Court in Ingham County. They were arrested yesterday, Sept. 28.

Arraignments are scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. before Judge Richard Ball.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.