National Coffee Day: Where you can get free java

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six out of 10 Americans say they drink coffee every day, making Wednesday a special day for java lovers.

September 29 is National Coffee Day, which is followed just a few days later by International Coffee Day and Pumpkin Spice Day - both held annually on October 1.

The National Coffee Association’s 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report showed COVID-19 drove more consumers to drink coffee at home. During the pandemic, 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, up 8% since January 2020.

Below are a few places serving up deals and freebies on a cup of joe.

Starbucks

In celebration of the iconic chain’s 50th anniversary, customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup to participating locations Wednesday can receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Cup size is limited to 20 ounces.

Panera

Panera is honoring parents and caregivers on the holiday this year. Upon placing an order, say you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all day on Wednesday.

Dunkin Donuts

To get Dunkin’s National Coffee Day deal, you have to be a member of the chain’s free loyalty program. DD Perks members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday.

Bigby

The Lansing-based chain is offering a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee Wednesday.

Happy National Coffee Day! ☕️☕️ Celebrate BIGGBY® style with a FREE 20oz hot brewed coffee! Valid 9/29/2021 only at participating locations with upgrades available at an additional charge. Limit one per customer. pic.twitter.com/thGyHLkei5 — BIGGBY® COFFEE (@BIGGBYCOFFEE) September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.