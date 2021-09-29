Advertisement

National Coffee Day: Where you can get free java

60% of Americans drink coffee every day.
National Coffee Day 2021
National Coffee Day 2021(Storyblocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six out of 10 Americans say they drink coffee every day, making Wednesday a special day for java lovers.

September 29 is National Coffee Day, which is followed just a few days later by International Coffee Day and Pumpkin Spice Day - both held annually on October 1.

The National Coffee Association’s 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report showed COVID-19 drove more consumers to drink coffee at home. During the pandemic, 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, up 8% since January 2020.

Below are a few places serving up deals and freebies on a cup of joe.

Starbucks

In celebration of the iconic chain’s 50th anniversary, customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup to participating locations Wednesday can receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Cup size is limited to 20 ounces.

Panera

Panera is honoring parents and caregivers on the holiday this year. Upon placing an order, say you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all day on Wednesday.

Dunkin Donuts

To get Dunkin’s National Coffee Day deal, you have to be a member of the chain’s free loyalty program. DD Perks members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday.

Bigby

The Lansing-based chain is offering a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel
Leo's Outpost on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing is closing it's doors due to staffing shortages.
Leo’s Outpost is closing it’s doors, Lodge staying open
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checks out production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
Whitmer signing budget, addressing mask mandates
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Uncle John's Cider Mill
Uncle John’s Cider Mill kicks off busy season
Uncle John's preps for 2021 season
Uncle J's 9.29.21 - clipped version