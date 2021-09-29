Advertisement

In My View: The latest game of the year - Portland at Lansing Catholic

Just think - at the end of high school football on Friday night, two thirds of the regular season will be complete.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get another great area high school football matchup Friday night with Portland at Lansing Catholic, both 5-0 teams. Both teams are highly ranked in the Associated Press poll and good weather is expected along with another huge crowd.

Like first-year Lansing Catholic coach Jim Baker says: this is an event to just have fun and enjoy high school football and, in my view, he’s right on the money. Baker says he’s so excited to be a part of this game.

Portland already beat DeWitt. That’s all you have to know about Portland as DeWitt is still, I think, the best team in the area.

Lansing Catholic is rated #1 in the state in Division 6, but Portland is so dangerous all the time. This will be another lively crowd with a terrific look at high school football in our area between two of the best teams.

It’s the latest game of the year in mid-Michigan.

You’ll get the full report on Friday night frenzy as the regular season hits the two-thirds mark.

