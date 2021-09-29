Advertisement

In My View: Expect an incredible game Friday night

Portland and Lansing Catholic are both 5-0
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another great area high school football matchup Friday night: Portland at Lansing Catholic, both 5-0. Even better is that one of those teams was recently the subject of a News 10 Play of the Week.

Both teams are highly ranked, and with good weather expected so is another huge crowd.

Like first year Catholic coach Jim Baker says, this is an event to just have fun and enjoy high school football. In my view he’s right on the money.

You’ll get the full report on Friday Night Frenzy as the regular season hits the two thirds mark.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

