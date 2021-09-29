Modern Woodmen shares some tips on how to supplement your social security benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -In today’s economy, many people may not be able to rely on just their social security benefits to support them when they retire and no one wants to have to go back into the workforce after they reach their retirement.

Chaz King, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, shares some tips on what people can do to supplement their retirement income and ways that they can boost the amount of money they have during retirement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.