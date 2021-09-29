MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan farm is having to pay up for polluting public water with animal waste, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel along with the director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), today announced the settlement of a lawsuit against a large Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation for polluting the environment.

The lawsuit, filed last September, alleged Slater Farms’ mismanagement of animal waste is threatening the state with serious environmental and public health harms. In particular, its mismanagement of the waste is causing nitrogen, phosphorus, and E. coli to pollute the White River watershed, which could potentially impact the Great Lakes.

The suit stemmed from failed adherence to a prior administrative settlement with Slater Farms, in which the entity was found in 2012 to be operating a CAFO without a permit and then, after securing one, continuously violated it by improperly managing the vast amounts of animal waste produced by its feeding operations.

As part of the lawsuit, Slater Farms must now pay a $120,000 fine, as well as having additional oversight and permit conditions related to waste storage, management, and disposal. If Slater Farms does not violate the law or its newly issued permit for roughly one year after issuance, half of the penalty will be waived, according to Nessel.

“It is long past time CAFOs like Slater Farms start adhering to additional oversight and permit measures instead of using our clean water as their own personal sewer,” said Nessel. “The future of our environment depends on it.”

Collectively, Slater Farms owns and manages animal feeding operations of more than 1,500 mature dairy cows and 400 cattle. Every year, those operations produce about 8.9 million gallons of liquid waste and 1,500 tons of solid waste. Slater Farms disposes of all of this waste, along with roughly 10.7 million more gallons of liquid waste from an unrelated commercial farm. That includes collecting and spreading the associated waste on hundreds of acres in both Newaygo and Muskegon counties.

