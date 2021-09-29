Manufacturing Week: The push for a new generation

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Over the next decade, nearly 3.5 million manufacturing workers will likely be needed, according to the Michigan Manufacturers Association. This week the state is celebrating the manufacturing industry and encouraging young people to learn about the opportunities the industry offers.

Dowding Industries in Eaton Rapids focuses on stamping, machining, and fabrication; and employs about 200 people who are looking to make an impact in Michigan’s economy. There are over 11,000 manufacturing firms in Michigan, which are responsible for over 600,000 jobs. But as technology advances, the manufacturing industry has evolved.

President of Dowding Industries, Jeff Metts said, “I know a lot of people think ‘Well a robot is going to take your job.’ No, robotics just changes your job. It elevates your job. Instead of having a robot do something, you’re programming the robot. You’re telling him what you want him to do.”

Whether a person is more hands on or wants to work with computers there is a job for everyone and manufacturing companies are looking to hire the next generation of workers.

Metts said, “There’s so many open jobs and so many careers here that the tool and die industry all those people are retiring and they’re out to pasture. Who’s going to replace those people?”

Dowding Industries is looking to hire new workers as well. There are nine positions posted on their website.

