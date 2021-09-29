Jackson working to bring more affordable housing to downtown

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - More affordable housing could soon be built in downtown Jackson, something city leaders said the people of Jackson desperately need.

The city council approved a tax credit for developers Tuesday night. Developers want to build the Blackstone Apartments at the corner of Luis Glick and Blackstone.

It will be about 46 apartments for people with low or moderate income.

“We are seeing a huge demand for this type of housing and a huge demand for people wanting to live downtown,” said Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson spokesman.

Dimick said hundreds of new apartments were built downtown over the last decade. But, he said there’s just not enough affordable housing in the city, even after Albert Kahn apartments opened a few months ago.

“That has filled up. We also have a senior housing development, Francis Senior Lofts that is an affordable housing development for senior citizens. That has also filled up,” said Dimick.

To make the project work, Jackson approved tax credits for the developer. It’s a first step for them to secure federal and state funding.

They will pay the city a portion of the rent instead of taxes as long there’s a mortgage on the property. Dimick said Blackstone Apartments would be for people who make less than the area median income for Jackson. That number depends on how big your household is, but the U.S. Census said the median income is around $35,000.

Dimick said developments like this downtown help the area thrive.

“When we have a lot of different people with different backgrounds, living downtown, interacting with each other, that does a lot for the diversity of our community. It also brings more business opportunities,” said Dimick.

The city is working on selling the lot to developers right now. There’s no timeline on when that will be done or how long it will take to build the apartment complex.

