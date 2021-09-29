Advertisement

Jackson to allow farm animals in city, create police oversight commission

City residents sought to be able to produce their own eggs, honey, and other animal products.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In a 6-1 vote, the Jackson City Council has passed an ordinance that allows people in the city to own chickens, small pigs, and bees.

The ordinance approval comes after residents sought to be able to produce their own eggs, honey, and other animal products.

Some stipulations of the ordinance include:

  • pigs must not weigh more than one hundred pounds and must be raised with the understanding that it’s a food source.
  • beehives must be at least eight feet above the ground.
  • and for chickens, residents can only have three at a time.

Jackson City Council has also passed the creation of a police oversight commission. Once formally established, people living in Jackson can apply to serve on the commission.

The panel will review police department policies and procedures and will also look into complaints about interactions with police.

