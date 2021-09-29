Explainer: Ingham County will now require employees to be vaccinated or take weekly tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get the COVID-19 shot or expect to get tested regularly. That was the decision Tuesday night from the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, who voted “yes” on a vaccine and testing mandate.

Only two commissioners gave the measure a thumbs down. That means Ingham County employees need to either get a vaccine or get a COVID-19 test every single week.

Heated discussion lead up to the vote to implement the vaccine and testing mandate.

Commissioner Mark Polsdofer said, “We need to do this in order to make sure that when people interact with the county they have an expectation we are COVID free.”

He also explained that these mandates aren’t limited to county employees.

Polsdofer said, “The other resolution dealing with vendors simply says to them. ‘If you’re going to business with the county and potentially be interacting with our customers and clients, we expect you to meet or exceed the vaccination levels that occurring currently in the county.’”

Commissioner Robin Naeyaert said, “While I believe the county has been ahead of the curve on a number of things, and I applaud the county for that, I think this is the wrong way to go.”

She says she vehemently opposes mandates, and being one of two Republicans on the board, she chalks the rest of the board’s decision up to playing party politics.

“I think the mandate is wrong in every sense of the word,” Naeyaert said, “And if the administration were changed they would feel the same way.”

Ingham County will cover the cost of the weekly COVID tests for those who choose not to be vaccinated. Those employees will also be allowed to take the tests during work hours.

Also passed Tuesday evening was a resolution allowing the county health officer to make decisions as necessary to protect the public health. This includes things like issuing emergency orders on gatherings.

That passed unanimously.

