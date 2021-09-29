Advertisement

How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Dia de Los Muertos

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casa De Rosado is hosting several events during Hispanic Heritage Month leading up to Dia de Los Muertos.

This will be Lansing’s 25th celebration of Dia de Los Muertos.

Below are ways you celebrate:

October 9th- November 2, 2021

An exhibit commemorating our 25th community celebration of Dia de Los Muertos at Casa de Rosado Galeria and Cultural Center, 204 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, Michigan. Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. Drop in sugar skull decorating sessions from 1 to 4pm. Mini ofrendas, papel picado and calavera making workshops tba. Contact: Theresa 517-402-0282 or rosado8th@gmail.com

October 30, 2021 from 1pm to 9pm- 25th Community Celebration of Dia De Los Muertos. A ticketed event with 30 ofrendas, a Dia de Los Muertos mercado, live music by Gabriel Estrada III, Latino Fusion dance and a taco truck located at One Love Global, 3525 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite B, Lansing, MI. Contact: Theresa 517-402-0282 , rosado8th@gmail.com

Watch Casa de Rosado’s Facebook page for more info!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

