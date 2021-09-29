Advertisement

Hawk Hollow To Host Michigan Men’s Amateur Golf Tourney

(Source: Pixabay)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township’s Hawk Hollow will host the 110th Michigan men’s amateur golf championship next June 27th through July 1st. The event was moved from Meadowbrook in Novi because of renovation delays at that course. Only two other times has a mid Michigan course hosted this tournament, Country Club of Lansing in 1934 and Eagle Eye in 2017. Spectators will be invited at no charge next year and 30 to 40 volunteers will be sought to help run the tournament.

