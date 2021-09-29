Eastside Community Action Center hosting an October coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Colder months are coming and that means people will need coats. For families in need, however, getting new coats may not be such a simple task.

That’s why Eastside Community Action Center, in partnership with One Warm Coat, is hosting a coat drive during the month of October. Area residents are invited to donate gently used coats that will go to families and individuals in need.

Kristy Hagarty is a local resident who works as a coat drive ambassador.

“We are excited about our upcoming coat drive and invite the community to participate and support our efforts,” Hagarty said. “Because of the ongoing economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for coats this fall and winter will be greater than ever before. The Eastside Community Action Center provides free coats to people in need. All of the coats we collect will be distributed at our ‘Spread the Warmth’ community event on November 6th to help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter.”

One Warm Coat has made quite a few winters warmer for people across the country. Last year, the organization distributed over 260,000 coats across North America to both adults and children in need.

Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat, said, “It’s because of our incredible volunteers that so many people receive the gift of warmth each year. Shelter from the elements, like clean water, food, and housing, is a basic need.”

Those who would like to help are invited to drop off new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, warm socks, blankets and boots. Drop-off locations are listed below.

Eastside Community Action Center - 1001 Dakin St, Lansing (Mon-Thu 2pm-6pm)

Mount Hope Church - 202 S Creyts Rd, Lansing

Let’s Say Cheese - Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Rd, Okemos (Fri 3-7pm, Sat-Sun 1pm-5pm)

