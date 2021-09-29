Advertisement

Are The Bears Building a New Stadium?

Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have taken a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park, about 30 miles northwest of the city. The team made the announcement in a news release. Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before the deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving its lakefront home since 1971.

