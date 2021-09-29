Andy Reid Back With Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is back at work, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 63-year-old says he is “feeling great.” Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and returned to the team facility yesterday. Today he was back for the Chiefs’ most important full-squad practice of the week. They are headed to Philadelphia on Sunday trying to snap a two-game skid.

