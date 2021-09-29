Advertisement

Andy Reid Back With Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is back at work, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 63-year-old says he is “feeling great.” Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and returned to the team facility yesterday. Today he was back for the Chiefs’ most important full-squad practice of the week. They are headed to Philadelphia on Sunday trying to snap a two-game skid.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Leo's Outpost on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing is closing it's doors due to staffing shortages.
Leo’s Outpost is closing it’s doors, Lodge staying open

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Tampa Bay Signs Richard Sherman
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Are The Bears Building a New Stadium?
(Source: Pixabay)
Hawk Hollow To Host Michigan Men’s Amateur Golf Tourney
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
More Big Ten Honors For MSU Athletes