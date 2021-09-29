Alzheimer’s Foundation is expanding their helpline hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is looking to help more people suffering from dementia and other illnesses by expanding its helpline hours.

Starting Oct. 1, the helpline is available to patients and their caretakers or anyone who wants to learn more about mental illnesses like Alzheimer’s now from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.

Chuck Fuschillo with the foundation said they’ve received “significantly positive” feedback about the hotline in its 19 years of existence.

“To have the ability to reach out and call somebody with a question that at that moment is the most important question of your life at that time seeking help, the fact that they have a resource of professionally trained individuals to call that’s completely confidential is something that is so critically important,” said Fuschillo.

If you or a loved one need help, you can call the helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.

