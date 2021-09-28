Advertisement

Zac Brown tests positive for COVID, cancels concert at DTE Music Theatre

The Zac Brown Band is a country band based in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo credit: zacbrownband.com)
The Zac Brown Band is a country band based in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo credit: zacbrownband.com)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Zac Brown Band canceled four upcoming concerts, including Thursday’s concert at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,’” wrote Brown in a post to fans on social media. Brown said in the post despite taking precautions for COVID-19, he “still tested positive.”

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” wrote Brown.

Thursday’s concert is one of four that were canceled, along with shows in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New York, and Saratoga Springs, New York.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential,” wrote Brown.

Brown said the band will continue touring “as soon as we can.” The next stop on the band’s tour is Oct. 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan

Latest News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Pfizer submits data on children’s vaccine
Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference
WATCH LIVE: Izzo, Tucker join other coaches at press conference
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to fix...
Nessel joins coalition urging Dept. of Ed. to fix broken loan forgiveness program