Zac Brown tests positive for COVID, cancels concert at DTE Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Zac Brown Band canceled four upcoming concerts, including Thursday’s concert at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,’” wrote Brown in a post to fans on social media. Brown said in the post despite taking precautions for COVID-19, he “still tested positive.”

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” wrote Brown.

Thursday’s concert is one of four that were canceled, along with shows in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New York, and Saratoga Springs, New York.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential,” wrote Brown.

Brown said the band will continue touring “as soon as we can.” The next stop on the band’s tour is Oct. 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

