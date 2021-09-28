Watching Your Wallet: How to spend less at the grocery store

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prices at the grocery store are rising. Kroger is the nation’s largest supermarket as measured by sales. In a second quarter earnings call, the chain reported inflation higher than expected.

Yet, even with higher prices, there are some ways to spend less the next time you buy groceries.

As always, set a budget and stick to it. If it’s just you, maybe you budget $60 a week. If you’re a family of four, try $120 a week at the grocery store. Then, watch what you spend. Look for deals and buy one get ones.

Whatever store you use-- Kroger, Wegmans, Publix, Food lion-- use their app and make sure to upload the coupons. Standardize your menu to certain types of food. That will narrow your focus at the store. Don’t shop hungry, since you’ll end up spending more.

Cycle in leftovers as well. Try to use everything and not throw away food, and eat it before it goes bad.

The more you meal plan and buy for specific recipes the easier it will be to follow a list when you shop.

