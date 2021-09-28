Syndergaard Back For Mets

-NEW YORK (AP) - Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch tonight for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. His return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.

