Syndergaard Back For Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch tonight for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. His return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.

