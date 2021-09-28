Students getting hands-on manufacturing experience at LCC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College says manufacturing is a field that is essential even as technology causes industries to change, and it’s a field that pays, offering jobs in industries like automotive, medical, aerospace, and more.

“During the pandemic when a lot of enrollment and registration for schools has gone down ours went up and I think that’s because there is a need in the industry,” said Gregory Butts with the Manufacturing Engineering Technology Program at LCC.

What once was a labor-intensive job has now become high-tech as students learn programming, design, and use their creativity along with their handiwork.

“Now we have robots, so robots will take the mundane work of loading and unloading the machine but I need someone who can program that robot, repair that robot as well as maintain the rest of the automation through there,” said Butts.

One student said he gained real-life experience just by going to class.

“I wanted to work in this area because I like to make stuff, I like to design, to make, to hopefully create something nobody else has before. Or to help other people create stuff they have designed,” said student, Mason Phenix.

Lansing Community College says while they do have a large focus on new technology in the classroom, hands on learning isn’t going anywhere, and the satisfaction is what keeps employees around.

“There’s no way that you can go on a 40 story building and have a robot even for repair work go up and repair something,” said Lead Welding Instructor at LCC, Scott Poe, ”Welding comes with a sense of pride. As soon as you lift your hood you know you did a good job, instant gratification.”

Lansing Community College offers college credits to high schoolers to help them get a head start. Anyone interested in getting involved in manufacturing should reach out to LCC’s main office.

