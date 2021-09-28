Sparrow to start administering COVID-19 boosters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow’s drive-thru vaccine site in Frandor.

Immuno-compromised people who got the Pfizer shot six or more months ago can get their booster shot at the site. The drive-thru location is located on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

It will be open:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To get the shot, patients need to make an appointment on Sparrow’s website or call the hospital at 877-205-1300.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

