Advertisement

Sparrow to start administering COVID-19 boosters

Certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow’s drive-thru vaccine site in Frandor.
Starting Wednesday, certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow's...
Starting Wednesday, certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow's drive-thru vaccine site in Frandor.(Mary Green)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow’s drive-thru vaccine site in Frandor.

Immuno-compromised people who got the Pfizer shot six or more months ago can get their booster shot at the site. The drive-thru location is located on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

It will be open:

  • Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To get the shot, patients need to make an appointment on Sparrow’s website or call the hospital at 877-205-1300.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash

Latest News

Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel
Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate. Students, staff, and faculty must...
Jackson Public Schools extends mask mandate
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Grocery shortage hitting Michigan
Grocery shortage 9.27.21 - clipped version