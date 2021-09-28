Advertisement

Sparrow encourages flu shots as season nears

Large numbers of patients in the hospital have put a strain on the healthcare system and its workers across the country.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moving into the fall months brings flu season, which typically starts as early as October.

Experts with Sparrow Health System say one of the best things you can do to protect yourself is to get the flu shot.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, experts are encouraging the shot to avoid spreading illnesses. Large numbers of patients in the hospital have put a strain on the healthcare system and its workers across the country.

To avoid adding to those numbers, flu vaccines are important to prevent the spread of the virus and can potentially save lives. Getting the vaccine, along with handwashing, is a safe, easy way to protect yourself and your family.

Sparrow has a number of sites to get a flu shot. You can find more information here.

