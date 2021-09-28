Secure MI Vote group given go ahead to collect signatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Voter ID Laws are once again in the spotlight, after the State Board of Canvassers approved an initiative from the Secure MI Vote group that calls for stricter absentee ballot rules.

The Republican-backed petition was given the go ahead by the board to start collecting the 340,000 signatures needed to push the Secure MI ballot petition before the legislature.

If the petition successfully secures the signatures needed, Michigan could eventually see changes to voter ID laws.

For example, it would require all voters show a partial social security number or a photo ID with their absentee ballot. Voters without ID would no longer be able to sign an affidavit to cast a ballot. Instead, they’d have six days after the election day to provide proof of identity or else their vote would not be counted.

Clerks would not be allowed to send absentee ballot applications without a specific request from a voter. A spokesperson for supporters, Jamie Roe, defended the proposal.

“Now, what our opponents are saying is we’re keeping people from voting and there’s nothing that could be further from the truth,” Roe said. “What we’re doing is keeping people from voting who are not eligible to vote and to those who say that every vote should instantly go into the voting stream whether you have an ID or not, I would just ask how much fraud is acceptable.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II issued the a statement after the Board of Canvassers approved the Secure MI Vote petition.

“This is a dishonest effort that is wrong for Michigan,” Gilchrist wrote. “Its purpose is to make voting harder, and create additional, complicated burdens on election workers whose effort and professionalism just delivered the most secure, accessible, and high-turnout election in our state’s history.”

The group has 180 days to gather the signatures to move the proposal forward.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

