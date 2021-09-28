Advertisement

Salon celebrating a popular hairstyle with a photoshoot

By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They have one thing in common, a haircut. A hairstylist in Lansing hosted a mullet group photoshoot Friday night.

Ashley Medina from Bliss Salon invited her clients with mullets to one big mullet gathering celebrating the infamous hairstyle.

She says she wanted to take a photo to show the mullet community is made up of all kinds of people from all genders and identities.

“It showcases, it brings confidence. I feel like a lot of people will get the mullet because they are a confident person. Then also a lot of people will get the mullet because it brings a confidence that they’re trying to achieve,” said Medina.

Medina offered mullet touch-ups at the event. She says she cuts more than 100 mullets a year.

