Non-profit supports women with breast cancer through fly fishing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local non-profit is finding a unique way to reel in support for those battling cancer- it’s through fly fishing!

Casting For Recovery uses the sport of fly fishing to unit women with breast cancer in and out of the water.

Karen O’Briant and Mary Trotter both met at the most recent Casting for Recovery retreat- as both have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

If battling breast cancer wasn’t hard enough- both say the pandemic made it even harder.

“I was going to my treatments alone- I kind of felt a little isolated because I pretty much had to do everything online, which didn’t feel real supportive,” said Karen.

So when the two were introduced to Casting For Recovery- they couldn’t have been more hopeful.

“I think between being outdoors and having that support system of other ladies, all ages, was the best thing for all of us,” said Mary.

Casting for Recovery is a unique non-profit that is celebrating its 25th year- supporting women through fly fishing all over the country. This year the Michigan chapter took 14 women to the Pere Marquette River to learn how to fish- but more importantly how to connect with each while battling such a tough disease.

“We had times that we were able to share our feelings, what we went through and ask questions. It was just something that I hadn’t had and that I really needed,” said Karen.

The Michigan Chapter program coordinator says fly fishing can be therapeutic for women going through cancer.

“It actually started with our founders- they were out fly fishing one day and one was a breast cancer surgeon and it dawned on her that the motion of fly casting is very similar to the exercises that she gives to her breast cancer patients after surgery. Plus- getting into the water and using your muscles and the motion of casting is stretching soft tissue, which is beneficial after surgery,” said Sandy Thomley, the program coordinator.

You can help the non-profit by donating. Donations made BEFORE October 1, 2021 will be matched up to $5,000.

Plus all during month of October - The Peanut Barrel in E. Lansing will be hosting a card fundraiser: donate, write your name on a card, “I support Casting for Recovery - Michigan” and it goes up on the mirror behind the bar.

For more information: https://castingforrecovery.org/

