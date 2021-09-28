Advertisement

NFL Keeping Its Eye on Potential Covid Issues

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL is stressing the importance of symptom reporting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a video featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to teams on Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press that “it is vital for all players, coaches and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately.”

