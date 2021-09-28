NFL Keeping Its Eye on Potential Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL is stressing the importance of symptom reporting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a video featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to teams on Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press that “it is vital for all players, coaches and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately.”

