News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 9/20

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every week News 10 Sports hosts the high school play of the week. This week we go to Lansing Sexton.

The Big Reds hosted Portland and scored on a trick play. Dontal Wright to Charleston Rodgers to a wide open Brandon Collins.

The score came just before the half and brought Sexton back to within two points but Portland went on to win.

