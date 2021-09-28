News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 9/20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every week News 10 Sports hosts the high school play of the week. This week we go to Lansing Sexton.

The Big Reds hosted Portland and scored on a trick play. Dontal Wright to Charleston Rodgers to a wide open Brandon Collins.

The score came just before the half and brought Sexton back to within two points but Portland went on to win.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

