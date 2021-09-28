Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 9/14

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Every week, News 10 searches for the best play in Michigan high school athletics. For the week of September 14, we head out to Okemos.

Opening kick off, Holt’s Kellan Reed will bring it back and except for being grazed just a bit by one player, he runs 91 yards untouched for the score.

Many more would come, Holt led 54-0 at halftime en-route to a 60-0 win.

