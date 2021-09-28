News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 9/14

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Every week, News 10 searches for the best play in Michigan high school athletics. For the week of September 14, we head out to Okemos.

Opening kick off, Holt’s Kellan Reed will bring it back and except for being grazed just a bit by one player, he runs 91 yards untouched for the score.

Many more would come, Holt led 54-0 at halftime en-route to a 60-0 win.

