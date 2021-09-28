National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately you may have noticed some of your favorite foods are missing. That’s because of a kink in the supply chain that’s affecting people nationwide, and mid-Michigan hasn’t spared in the shortage.

Lansing resident Jessica Ruiz said, “There is a lot of stuff that is not in there.”

People like Ruiz have noticed a shortage of things they usually buy at the grocery store.

“There was barely any onions in there and I like cooking with onions,” Ruiz said. “I was only able to get two at a time.”

MSU student Brendan Hand have also noticed the shortage in supplies. But for him it isn’t just in the grocery store.

“I work at a restaurant and we’re always running out of different food items,” Hand said.

Michigan State economics professor Stephen Woodbury says the issue is a sudden demand of products after a year of being stagnant.

“A year ago, imports just plummeted,” Woodbury said. “And then, they came back really sharply.”

Woodbury says there’s so much congestion at the ports in California, truck drivers are having a hard time accessing the containers.

“There’s so many containers already at long beach and LA that more containers can’t be delivered, and it’s because the truckers can’t get them out.,” Woodbury said. “Apparently, there’s so many there now that some can’t even get in to remove the containers.”

For parents like Ruiz, the shortage is concerning. She says her little ones are picky so it’s hard to find things they’ll eat.

Ruiz said, “She got some waffles- the Minnie Mouse ones- and it was the last box. They love their fruits and vegetables. But, it’s kind of hard right now.”

