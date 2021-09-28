Advertisement

National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan

(Mick Haupt (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately you may have noticed some of your favorite foods are missing. That’s because of a kink in the supply chain that’s affecting people nationwide, and mid-Michigan hasn’t spared in the shortage.

Lansing resident Jessica Ruiz said, “There is a lot of stuff that is not in there.”

People like Ruiz have noticed a shortage of things they usually buy at the grocery store.

“There was barely any onions in there and I like cooking with onions,” Ruiz said. “I was only able to get two at a time.”

MSU student Brendan Hand have also noticed the shortage in supplies. But for him it isn’t just in the grocery store.

“I work at a restaurant and we’re always running out of different food items,” Hand said.

Michigan State economics professor Stephen Woodbury says the issue is a sudden demand of products after a year of being stagnant.

“A year ago, imports just plummeted,” Woodbury said. “And then, they came back really sharply.”

Woodbury says there’s so much congestion at the ports in California, truck drivers are having a hard time accessing the containers.

“There’s so many containers already at long beach and LA that more containers can’t be delivered, and it’s because the truckers can’t get them out.,” Woodbury said. “Apparently, there’s so many there now that some can’t even get in to remove the containers.”

For parents like Ruiz, the shortage is concerning. She says her little ones are picky so it’s hard to find things they’ll eat.

Ruiz said, “She got some waffles- the Minnie Mouse ones- and it was the last box. They love their fruits and vegetables. But, it’s kind of hard right now.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
Nadine Moses
SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught

Latest News

FBI releases crime stats for 2020
MSU homecoming events
Watching Your Wallet: Spending less at the grocery store
Watching Your Wallet: Spending less at the grocery store
MI woman shares how women are changing the manufacturing industry