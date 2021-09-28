Advertisement

In My View: Tucker acknowledges flaws in Spartan armor

Tucker himself will tell you his team is still clearly a work in progress.
By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker himself will tell you his team is still clearly a work in progress one-third of the way through the season - even though the Spartans are ranked 17th in this week’s AP poll with a 4-0 record, soon to be 5-0 after this weekend against WKU

But it’s going to be difficult to win games if you don’t get first downs in the second half. That was the case against Nebraska on Saturday night.

MSU somehow, someway managed to pull it out with terrific special teams play. Special teams play, in my opinion, is always underrated – you can win or lose games by having poor or good special teams.

Just ask the Cornhuskers about that.

After 5-0, it gets tougher at Rutgers and Tucker wants a better performance this week to get ready for Big Ten play.

