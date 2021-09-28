Advertisement

MSU Men’s Basketball Names Captains

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo announced Tuesday that the team has elected Malik Hall and Gabe Brown as co captains for the coming season. Izzo begins his 27th season as head coach and his team is coming off a 15-13 record and an opening NCAA tournament game knockout by UCLA. Practice formally began for college teams across America on Tuesday.

