MSU hosting diaper drive to help student parents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Student parents at Michigan State University are getting some much needed relief in the form of donations.

The MSU Student-Parent Resource Center is holding a diaper donation drive until Oct. 8. The drive is accepting diapers, diaper supplies, and money.

Organizers say they’re trying to ease the burden on young parents, who’s main focus should be on their education and not how they’ll provide for their children.

“Diapers, diapering supplies can cost upwards of 70 or 80 dollars per month,” said who works in the Student-Parent Resource Center. “For many individuals, that’s also the cost of some groceries for their family or the cost of perhaps a utility bill or a cell phone bill or gas in their car. So having some contributions or donations from the diapers frees up some cash that families might have.”

You can donate directly to the center on campus at 1199 Garden City Road in Room 107. They’ll even pick up your donation if you can’t get there.

The center says their greatest need is sizes 4-7.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.