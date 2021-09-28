MSU homecoming events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday evening Michigan State University painted the rock, beginning homecoming events with one of the school’s oldest traditions. And, whether you’re coming home to East Lansing or joining in virtually, there are many ways to celebrate Homecoming 2021 with the Spartan community in the coming days.

VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION

YouTube

“Share how you celebrate being an alum of the MSU College of Education! Submit a photo and/or a short story here.”

Zoom

“For more information, contact Damaris Choti at chotidmsu.edu”

MSU BLACK ALUMNI STUDENT & ALUMNI NETWORKING EVENT- Sept. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

Online, link available soon

Livestream

“Free registration required- For more information, contact: Amy Carnahan at carnah10@msu.edu”

Downtown East Lansing AND via Livestream

MSU Alumni social media channels – Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

WEEK-LONG EVENTS

GLOW GREEN - Sept. 27-Oct. 3

SPARTY’S FLAG FIND - Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Campus

“Try to solve the clue, be the first to find the hidden flag on campus, post a picture using #SpartysFlagFind and win prizes! Clues posted daily at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To participate in this long-standing homecoming tradition, follow @msufuturealumni on Twitter. Prizes include Spartan Bookstore gift cards, t-shirts and other Spartan gear! Students only.”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

SPARTAN PICNIC- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dem Field

“Chit chat and chow down with UAB at our Spartan Picnic at Dem Field.”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

ZEKE & GREET - 7-9 p.m.

Union Ballroom

“Come create your own Zeke the dog with us while also taking pictures with Zeke the Wonder Dog at the Union Ballroom! (While supplies last)”

Demonstration Hall Field

“Join us in a friendly walking competition between Michigan State University and other universities nationwide, in connection with the Exercise is Medicine On Campus Initiative. This event is open to faculty, staff, students, and alumni and no registration is required. Follow us on Facebook @MichiganStateEIMOC for walk updates!- For more information, contact Kristin Traskie at traskiek@msu.edu.”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

FAMILY FEUD TOURNAMENT - 6-8 p.m.

Union Ballroom

“It’s time to play UAB Family Feud at the Union Ballroom. Join us for a chance to win free prizes! THE SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY BUSINESS FACULTY & ALUMNI SOCIAL- When: 4-6 p.m.- Where: Minskoff Pavilion (Multi-Purpose Room)- Sponsored by The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association. Open to Hospitality Business alumni and School faculty only, no cost. Reservation required; please RSVP to loeffler@broad.msu.edu”

Livestream via Zoom

“For more information, contact: Amy Carnahan at carnah10@msu.edu”

COLLEGE OF SOCIAL SCIENCE WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE – THE FUTURE OF WORK AND LEADERSHIP - 7-9 p.m.

Wharton Center

“For more information, contact: Dr. Amanda Guinot Talbot at guinotam@msu.edu”

Minskoff Pavilion (Multi-Purpose Room)

“Sponsored by The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association. Open to Hospitality Business alumni and students only, no cost. Reservation required; please RSVP to hawks@msu.edu or (517) 353-9747.”

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

MSU BROAD ART MUSEUM 25 YEAR ALUMNI BREAKFAST - 9-11 a.m.

MSU Broad Art Museum

“Register here.”

KEDZIE REUNION LUNCHEON, HONORING CLASSES OF 1970 & 1971 - 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center

“For more information, contact: Maria Giggy at giggym@msu.edu and Jill Devers at jdevers@msu.edu”

“Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center, Lincoln Room- Sponsored by The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association. Open to Hospitality Business board members, faculty, staff and student leaders only, no cost. Reservation required; please RSVP to loeffler@broad.msu.edu.”

MSU BROAD ALUMNI TOURS - 1 & 3 p.m.

MSU Broad Art Museum

“Guided tours available at 1pm and 3pm. Free tickets are required to visit the museum.”

TIE DYE EVENT- 2-5 p.m.

Outside MSU Union

“Put some color into your life with UAB’s Homecoming Tie Dye event outside the MSU Union. You too can walk out with your favorite Spartan Tie Dye shirt (while supplies last).”

Summer Circle Courtyard

“Students, faculty, alumni and friends are invited to MSU CAL’s 2021 Homecoming event. RSVP here.”

BILLMAN PAVILION RIBBON CUTTING AND OPEN HOUSE - Ribbon Cutting: 3-3:30 p.m., Open House: 3:30-5 p.m.

Billman Pavilion

“For more information, contact: Lisa Wilton at wiltonlk@msu.edu”

SPARTAN SCREEN PRINTING - 4-6:30 p.m.

MSU Broad Art Museum

“Show your Spartan spirit with a freshly made MSU pennant!”

RESIDENTIAL COLLEGE IN THE ARTS AND HUMANITIES TAILGATE - 6-9 p.m.

West Circle Complex Lawn (MASP Courtyard)

“For more information, contact: Kate McGormley at orwinkat@msu.edu”

Downtown East Lansing OR Livestream

DeMartin Stadium at Old College Field

Broad College Complex, Ground Floor

“Sponsored by The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association. Open to Hospitality Business alumni, students, faculty/staff only, no cost. Reservation required; please RSVP to loeffler@broad.msu.edu”

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

MSU BLACK ALUMNI ANNUAL MEETING - 9:30 a.m.

Virtual

MSU Broad Art Museum

“Make art outside the museum and visit galleries for interactive family fun. Register here.”

Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center, Culinary Business Learning Lab - Cost: $75/person

“Sponsored by The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association. Reservation required; please RSVP to loeffler@broad.msu.edu”

MSU BLACK ALUMNI TAILGATE - 1-9 p.m.

Cherry Lane Park - Cost: $10 tailgate, $20 roundtrip shuttle service

Breslin Center

Eppley Center

“Reservation required; please RSVP to loeffler@broad.msu.edu”

BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY DIAGNOSTICS PROGRAM ALUMNI AND FRIENDS TAILGATE - 4-6:30 p.m.

North Kedzie Hall, north green space

“For more information, contact: Kate Fandrick at fandrick@msu.edu”

MSU SPARTANS VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME - Kick-off 7:30 p.m.

Spartan Stadium

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

MSU BLACK ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP & MEMORIAL RECEPTION - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In-Person and Virtual

