MSU Hockey Captains Announced

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole announced his captains for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Senior Dennis Cesana has been elected team captain, while Mitchell Lewandowski and Josh Nodler were voted assistant captains. Michigan State opens its regular season schedule at Munn Arena October 8-9 against Air Force. MSU had a 7-18-2 record last season and is picked sixth of seven Big Ten teams in the coaches pre season poll.

