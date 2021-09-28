MSU Hockey Captains Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole announced his captains for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Senior Dennis Cesana has been elected team captain, while Mitchell Lewandowski and Josh Nodler were voted assistant captains. Michigan State opens its regular season schedule at Munn Arena October 8-9 against Air Force. MSU had a 7-18-2 record last season and is picked sixth of seven Big Ten teams in the coaches pre season poll.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

