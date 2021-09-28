WATCH LIVE: Izzo, Tucker join other coaches at press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker are set to speak at a press conference Tuesday, September 28.

MSU men’s basketball begin their practices today, coming of a season where the team went just over .500 at 15-13, securing them a spot in the March Madness tournament. However, it was an unspectacular performance by MSU in the tournament, having lost to UCLA in overtime in first four round.

Despite the performance, MSU exceeded their expectations by even making it to the tournament, especially given their record away from home. Last year, the team struggled to say the least on the road, amounting to just a 3-8 record away from the Breslin Center. However, when at the Breslin Center is when the Spartans came alive, posting a 12-3 record when playing in East Lansing.

While not the finish the team wanted, MSU will look to exceed expectations again this season.

Coach Mel Tucker is living up to his reputation this season. Last year, Tucker took over a team left by previous coach Mark Dantonio, which amounted 4 wins and 5 loses. Now, Tucker has started to turn the program around in his second year as coach.

MSU is off to a fast start with a 4-0 record, and has the team ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time in years.

The defense has looked stellar, with opponents averaging just 18 points per game, while the offense is averaging 35 per game. The team has become physical, which is one aspect of the game coach Tucker has stressed since being hired in 2020.

Tucker is looking to build off the team’s overtime win this week, as they face Western Kentucky at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2.

Watch the press conference starting at 11:30 a.m. above.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.