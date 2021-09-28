Michigan pharmacists host drug take-back event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan pharmacists took to the Capitol lawn to host a drug take-back event to commemorate pharmacy day in Michigan.

People brought unwanted drugs to be disposed of for free. The event is to make sure unused drugs don’t get in the hands of children, eaten by animals, or get taken by someone they’re not prescribed to.

Pharmacists also had the opportunity to meet with lawmakers to discuss issues facing their industry. One of their main focuses is combatting the opioid epidemic.

“In the community pharmacy setting, we look at dispensations, and we see how medications are being used,” said President of Michigan Pharmacist’s Association Heather Christensen. “If they’re falling outside of what’s a recommended parameter of safety, they stop, ask very specific pointed questions, and help with education.”

If you missed the prescription drug drop-off event today, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has drop off spots all over Michigan. You can find the map by clicking here.

