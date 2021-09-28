Advertisement

Meet Zeke the Wonder Dog as part of MSU’s homecoming week

Zeke the Wonder Dog
Zeke the Wonder Dog(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to meet the good boy who catches Frisbees during halftime at Michigan State University home games? Now’s your chance!

After a full virtual homecoming week last year, MSU will be hosting a series of in-person events for the week of homecoming 2021. One of the events includes a meet and greet with Zeke the Wonder Dog.

Zeke has been entertaining MSU fans for decades.

There have been many “Zeke’s” over the years, but they all have one main goal, to dazzle the fans at Spartan games.

The current Zeke is Zeke fourth and is looked after by handlers Jim and Terri Foley.

During football games, Jim tosses frisbee after frisbee to Zeke. He says Zeke is currently learning new tricks that we may see later in the year.

“He is excited to be back at the spartan stadium,” said Jim. “ I think he really missed that.”

Terri says they constantly look for opportunities for Zeke to engage with students, and tomorrow’s event is one way to do just that.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide

Latest News

Michigan State University is hosting a diaper drive to help student parents.
MSU hosting diaper drive to help student parents
fly fishing
Casting For Recovery
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Student works on LCC robot in manufacturing lab.
Students getting hands-on manufacturing experience at LCC