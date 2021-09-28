Meet Zeke the Wonder Dog as part of MSU’s homecoming week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to meet the good boy who catches Frisbees during halftime at Michigan State University home games? Now’s your chance!

After a full virtual homecoming week last year, MSU will be hosting a series of in-person events for the week of homecoming 2021. One of the events includes a meet and greet with Zeke the Wonder Dog.

Zeke has been entertaining MSU fans for decades.

There have been many “Zeke’s” over the years, but they all have one main goal, to dazzle the fans at Spartan games.

The current Zeke is Zeke fourth and is looked after by handlers Jim and Terri Foley.

During football games, Jim tosses frisbee after frisbee to Zeke. He says Zeke is currently learning new tricks that we may see later in the year.

“He is excited to be back at the spartan stadium,” said Jim. “ I think he really missed that.”

Terri says they constantly look for opportunities for Zeke to engage with students, and tomorrow’s event is one way to do just that.

