Advertisement

LIVE: NBA Hall of Famer Webber to break ground on $50M cannabis facility in Detroit

The training program and operations will provide jobs, opportunity for under-represented members of community.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Former NBA player and Detroit native Chris Webber is breaking ground on a $50 million facility cannabis facility in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

In February, Webber and Lavetta Willis, along with Jason Wild and JW Asset Management, announced a $100 million private equity cannabis fund that will invest in underrepresented individuals and support black and brown-owned businesses and brands within the cannabis sector.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash

Latest News

Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference
WATCH LIVE: Izzo, Tucker join other coaches at press conference
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to fix...
Nessel joins coalition urging Dept. of Ed. to fix broken loan forgiveness program
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Because the symptoms are so similar, a flu or COVID-19 test is needed to help confirm a...
Sparrow encourages flu shots as season nears