LIVE: NBA Hall of Famer Webber to break ground on $50M cannabis facility in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Former NBA player and Detroit native Chris Webber is breaking ground on a $50 million facility cannabis facility in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

In February, Webber and Lavetta Willis, along with Jason Wild and JW Asset Management, announced a $100 million private equity cannabis fund that will invest in underrepresented individuals and support black and brown-owned businesses and brands within the cannabis sector.

