Leo’s Outpost is closing it’s doors, Lodge staying open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A popular Lansing restaurant is closing it’s doors.

The General Manager at Leo’s Outpost tells News 10 staffing shortages are causing the local restaurant to turn of their lights.

They say it’s been a struggle to stay in business during the pandemic.

Leo’s Outpost opened in 2002.

While the outpost is closing, Leo’s Lodge on Jolly Road is staying open.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.