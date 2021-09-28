Advertisement

Leo’s Outpost is closing it’s doors, Lodge staying open

Leo's Outpost on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing is closing it's doors due to staffing shortages.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A popular Lansing restaurant is closing it’s doors.

The General Manager at Leo’s Outpost tells News 10 staffing shortages are causing the local restaurant to turn of their lights.

They say it’s been a struggle to stay in business during the pandemic.

Leo’s Outpost opened in 2002.

While the outpost is closing, Leo’s Lodge on Jolly Road is staying open.

