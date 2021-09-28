Kansas State Still Unsure About Quarterback

-MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says Thompson remains on target to return against Iowa State on Oct. 16. That means Will Howard and fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis are in line to play against Oklahoma.

