Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools extends mask mandate

In the district, 23 students are in quarantine for exposure.
Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate. Students, staff, and faculty must...
Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate. Students, staff, and faculty must wear a face-covering through at least the end of October.(Live 5 News)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate.

Students, staff, and faculty must wear a face-covering through at least the end of October.

Two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 students are in quarantine for exposure. Two staff members have also tested positive.

Over the past week, the case rate for school-aged children in Jackson County has risen by 60 cases.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash

Latest News

National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Grocery shortage hitting Michigan
Grocery shortage 9.27.21 - clipped version
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/28/21 A.M.
FBI releases crime stats for 2020