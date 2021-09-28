Jackson Public Schools extends mask mandate

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate.

Students, staff, and faculty must wear a face-covering through at least the end of October.

Two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 students are in quarantine for exposure. Two staff members have also tested positive.

Over the past week, the case rate for school-aged children in Jackson County has risen by 60 cases.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.