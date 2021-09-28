FBI releases crime stats for 2020

(WILX) - The FBI has released new crime data for 2020. The number of murders in the United States jumped nearly 30% in 2020 compared to the year before.

Here’s how it breaks down at home.

In 2020, the Lansing Police Department investigated 13 homicides. In East Lansing the FBI says that number was zero. Meanwhile the City of Jackson’s police department handled seven homicides in 2020.

Taking a look at robbery, 195 robbery incidents were reported to the Lansing police department in 2020, while there were 14 robbery incidents reported in East Lansing. The Jackson Police Department reported 32 robbery incidents.

You can read up on full crime stats from each department across the country on the FBI website’s Crime Data Explorer. That link is AVAILABLE HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.