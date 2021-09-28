Advertisement

Ex-convict charged with 3 murders pleads no contest in one

Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old to death and sexually assaulting two women while running from police.(Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - An ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases.

Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, Adrie Dembowske, among other crimes.

Gardenhire, 41, pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and other crimes, the Morning Sun reported.

On June 7, after a series of weekend crimes in Isabella County, Gardenhire drove to Flint in a stolen car and surrendered to police outside a liquor store.

Separately, Gardenhire is charged in Ingham County with killing Harley Owens, 39, and his girlfriend Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29, in April.

At the time of his arrest, Gardenhire was free on bond in an assault case in Mason County. The case was subsequently dropped.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan

Latest News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
The Zac Brown Band is a country band based in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo credit: zacbrownband.com)
Zac Brown tests positive for COVID, cancels concert at DTE Music Theatre
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Pfizer submits data on children’s vaccine
Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference
WATCH LIVE: Izzo, Tucker join other coaches at press conference