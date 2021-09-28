Advertisement

Event from Lansing City Clerk’s Office honors Voter Registration Day

(WILX)
By Mara Peverini
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Lansing City Clerk’s Office honored National Voter Registration Day with an event in South Lansing.

Beginning at 11 a.m., people had the chance to stop by the City Clerk’s voter registration tent, off the corner of Pleasant Grove and West Holmes Road, to ask for voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications and information on voting from home and voting early.

Kathy Scott-Lynch is the co-founder of the Southside Coalition, which aims to enhance the lives of members of the community through a wide range of activities and events.

“When people complain about how they don’t like this or that; If they don’t vote, they’ve given their power away,” Scott-Lynch said. “Voting is a right and it’s a power that our forefathers fought and died for, and we should not take lightly, we should get out and vote.”

For those who were not able to make it to the event Tuesday, you can get more information on registering to vote or register online at THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide

Latest News

Ingham County Board of Commissioners regular meeting
Sparrow Adding Vaccine Records To App
Sparrow Adding Vaccine Records To App
Zeke the Wonder Dog
Meet Zeke the Wonder Dog as part of MSU’s homecoming week
Michigan State University is hosting a diaper drive to help student parents.
MSU hosting diaper drive to help student parents