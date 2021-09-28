Event from Lansing City Clerk’s Office honors Voter Registration Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Lansing City Clerk’s Office honored National Voter Registration Day with an event in South Lansing.

Beginning at 11 a.m., people had the chance to stop by the City Clerk’s voter registration tent, off the corner of Pleasant Grove and West Holmes Road, to ask for voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications and information on voting from home and voting early.

Kathy Scott-Lynch is the co-founder of the Southside Coalition, which aims to enhance the lives of members of the community through a wide range of activities and events.

“When people complain about how they don’t like this or that; If they don’t vote, they’ve given their power away,” Scott-Lynch said. “Voting is a right and it’s a power that our forefathers fought and died for, and we should not take lightly, we should get out and vote.”

For those who were not able to make it to the event Tuesday, you can get more information on registering to vote or register online at THIS LINK.

