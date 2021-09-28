Event aims to raise funds for child abuse, neglect prevention statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Child abuse and neglect prevention supporters can make a difference in the lives of Michigan children and families by taking part in the 19th annual Pam Posthumus Signature Live Virtual Auction Event.

Supporters can help fund child mistreatment prevention programming in all 83 Michigan counties by bidding on sports and concert tickets, travel packages, and more when the virtual event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

The event is aiming to raise $500,000 in crucial funds for the Children’s Trust Fund, a program within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Money raised from the auction funds programs such as food pantries, safe sleep, shaken baby syndrome prevention, child development support, adverse childhood experiences prevention, and more.

In addition, it supports other targeted services that allow local partners across the state to continue to provide education, training, and other child abuse and neglect prevention programs.

“The Pam Posthumus Signature Auction is a sign of hope for Michigan’s children and families,” Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Suzanne Greenberg said. “The funding raised through this auction helps strengthen families and communities across the state by educating and supporting them on child safety, health, and well-being. Child abuse and neglect is preventable when we work together, and I encourage Michiganders to support this crucial event for kids.”

The auction is named in memory of Pam Posthumus, who was a steadfast advocate for preventing child abuse. Posthumus was appointed to the Children’s Trust Fund Board of Directors in 1997 and became its chair in 2002. The event is made possible thanks to the state of Michigan, Michigan Legislature, and sponsors such as Cinnaire, DTE, Jackson, and numerous other organizations and individuals.

Private donations and state funding are eligible to be multiplied through Children’s Trust Fund federal funding.

To register for the event or donate, click here.

To learn more about Children’s Trust Fund (and to learn where the program is near you) and its efforts to end child abuse, visit its website.

