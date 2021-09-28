Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A south Lansing hotel has been evacuated after reports of a fire.

Around midnight, News 10 received reports of a fire at the Super Inn just off of South Cedar Street. WILX crews did not see evidence of smoke or flames but did see first responders.

One person staying there tells News 10 the fire broke out in room 215.

We have reached out to Lansing Fire for more details on what happened, and if there’s any damage to the building but have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

