Advertisement

Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel

Around midnight, there were reports of a fire at the Super Inn just off of South Cedar Street.
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A south Lansing hotel has been evacuated after reports of a fire.

Around midnight, News 10 received reports of a fire at the Super Inn just off of South Cedar Street. WILX crews did not see evidence of smoke or flames but did see first responders.

One person staying there tells News 10 the fire broke out in room 215.

We have reached out to Lansing Fire for more details on what happened, and if there’s any damage to the building but have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash

Latest News

Starting Wednesday, certain groups of people can get a COVID-19 booster shot at Sparrow's...
Sparrow to start administering COVID-19 boosters
Jackson Public Schools is now extending its mask mandate. Students, staff, and faculty must...
Jackson Public Schools extends mask mandate
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Grocery shortage hitting Michigan
Grocery shortage 9.27.21 - clipped version