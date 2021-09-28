Brock Fletcher and The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 to tell us what we can expect when it comes to buying and selling houses this fall and how this year compares to past years when it comes to real estate numbers.

Also, if you’re currently looking for a new career, perhaps one in real estate, Brock told us that he has several different positions currently open and explained how you can possibly be part of The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.