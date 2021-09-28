Advertisement

Brock Fletcher and The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty is hiring

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 to tell us what we can expect when it comes to buying and selling houses this fall and how this year compares to past years when it comes to real estate numbers.

Also, if you’re currently looking for a new career, perhaps one in real estate, Brock told us that he has several different positions currently open and explained how you can possibly be part of The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty.

